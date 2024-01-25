GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Padma Vibhushan for Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi

Sixty-three-year-old Harikatha exponent Uma Maheshwari has been selected for Padma Shri award

January 25, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the Padma awards, according to a release.

Actor Konidela Chiranjeevi and former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu have been selected for Padma Vibhushan award. While Mr. Chiranjeevi has been selected in the field of Art, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu is chosen in the Public Affairs category.

Sixty-three-year-old Harikatha exponent Uma Maheshwari D has been selected for Padma Shri award in the category of Art (Storytelling-Harikatha).

President Draupadi Murmu will present the awards to them later.

Ms. Uma Maheshwari is first female Harikatha exponent to showcase her skill in Sanskrit recitation. She recites Kathas in multiple ragas such as Savitri, Bhairavi, Subhapantuvarali, Kedaram, and Kalyani.

Proficient in Telugu and Sanskrit, she has authored over four Harikathas, covering the lives of Ramana Maharshi and Potti Sriramulu.

Her contribution has encouraged many young girls to come out of the barrier of tradition and adopt the art.

From a family of musicians, she is the grandchild of renowned Nadaswaram Vidwan Daliparti Pichihari.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / award and prize

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.