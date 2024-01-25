Padma Vibhushan for Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi

January 25, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Three persons from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the Padma awards, according to a release.

Actor Konidela Chiranjeevi and former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu have been selected for Padma Vibhushan award. While Mr. Chiranjeevi has been selected in the field of Art, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu is chosen in the Public Affairs category.

Sixty-three-year-old Harikatha exponent Uma Maheshwari D has been selected for Padma Shri award in the category of Art (Storytelling-Harikatha).

President Draupadi Murmu will present the awards to them later.

Ms. Uma Maheshwari is first female Harikatha exponent to showcase her skill in Sanskrit recitation. She recites Kathas in multiple ragas such as Savitri, Bhairavi, Subhapantuvarali, Kedaram, and Kalyani.

Proficient in Telugu and Sanskrit, she has authored over four Harikathas, covering the lives of Ramana Maharshi and Potti Sriramulu.

Her contribution has encouraged many young girls to come out of the barrier of tradition and adopt the art.

From a family of musicians, she is the grandchild of renowned Nadaswaram Vidwan Daliparti Pichihari.