Padma urges CM to appeal against MANSAS verdict

Vasireddy Padma

GUNTUR

24 June 2021 11:28 IST

‘Removal of Sanchaita from chairperson post is unfortunate’

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said that it was shameful that the TDP was celebrating the removal of Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju from the MANSAS Trust chairperson post and the Simhachalam Devasthanam.

Mr. Padma requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to appeal against this order to a higher court.

“Ms.Sanchita was the first woman in India to be appointed as the chairperson of a major temple trust. Her appointment reflects the progressive initiative taken by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy to achieve women empowerment. Given the landmark judgments by the Supreme Court which gives women equal rights not just in inheritance of properties but also in positions, job opportunities, temple trusts and charitable institutions, the recent developments in MANSAS Trust case is unfortunate,” she said.

“We cannot allow privileged persons using the titles of Rajas and Maharajas, long abolished by the Government of India, to perpetuate a patriarchal social order,’’ Ms. Padma said.