Padma Shri for Director of IISER Tirupati

January 26, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) campus in Tirupati has been all agog since Wednesday evening when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the ‘Padma Shri’ award for IISER Director Krishnarajanagara Nagappa Ganesh under the ‘Science & Engineering’ category.

The coveted award comes to Prof. K.N. Ganesh in recognition of his rich contribution to the field of science education, research and institution building, as the founding Director of IISER Pune as well as IISER Tirupati.

A fellow of all three science academies of India and also a fellow of The World Academy of Sciences, he has more than 170 publications in international journals and two patents to his credit. He has guided 45 PhD students. Given his experience in mentoring and shaping up IISER Pune, Prof. Ganesh was chosen to lead IISER Tirupati as its founder Director, where he assumed office on 1 November 2017.

Prof. Ganesh will receive the award in person during the ceremonial function slated to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in March/April this year.