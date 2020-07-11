Paderu’s first C-section delivers a bundle of joy

When 23-year-old Lochali Vasantha, a native of Hukumpeta mandal in Visakahapatnam district, was brought to the District Hospital at Paderu on July 6, in an advanced stage of pregnancy, she was in a state of panic since she had learnt that she developed complications. She was initially frightened when doctors informed her that a Caesarean delivery needed to be performed.

Never in the history of the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) in Paderu, in the agency area of Visakhapatnam district, had a C-section delivery been performed. Motivated by the health officials, a team of doctors performed the first such delivery on July 7 and Vasantha gave birth to a baby girl. Both mother and baby are safe now.

For decades, it has not been easy for tribal women to have safe deliveries. As tribal villages lack access roads, women with delivery complications have to be physically carried to the nearest road point, which may be a few kilometres away, to get a vehicle to reach a nearby hospital. If the cases are serious, then they are in turn rushed to hospitals in urban areas like the King George Hospital (KGH) or Narsipatnam Area Hospital.

According to Additional District Medical & Health Officer (ADMHO) Dr. Leela Prasad, earlier at least two to three pregnant women from tribal areas with criticality used to be referred to the KGH every week. “They used to travel more than 120 km, for over three hours in ambulances. Sometimes, we used to witness maternal deaths on the way,” he said.

Specialists arrive

However, things started changing after the Paderu District Hospital was allotted a gynaecologist and an anaesthetist, about five months ago, with the efforts of former ITDA Project Officer D.K Balaji and former Sub-Collector, Paderu, Dr. S. Venkateswar.

“Aware of the situation, we had decided to put a check on maternal deaths. The ill-equipped operation theatre was renovated so that we could perform C-section deliveries. We were also allotted paediatric and orthopaedic specialists,” said Dr. Venkateswar.

Thanking the District Collector, V. Vinay Chand, for quickly approving funds to renovate the operation theatre and provide other facilities, Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi said that improving medical facilities in the agency was their priority.

“At present, Araku has a pregnant women’s hostel where women are brought before the expected date of delivery and are provided care. Such centres will be developed in all mandals,” she told The Hindu.