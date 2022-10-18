Paddy procurement will begin in Andhra Pradesh from November 1, says Civil Supplies official

The crop registered on the e-crop system will alone be procured, says Arun Kumar

T. Appala Naidu TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)
October 18, 2022 19:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar has said that the State government will begin paddy procurement from November 1 in the Kharif 2022-23 season.

Mr. Arun Kumar interacted with the farmers at Chinna Tadepalli panchayat secretariat in West Godavari district on Tuesday and responded to their queries.

“Technical staff will assess the paddy quality on the field itself. The crop registered on the e-crop system will only be procured,” said Mr. Arun Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers feared that there could be shortage of gunnysacks during the procurement drive, apart from inordinate delay in the payment for the paddy procured by the government.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Commissioner promised the farmers that all measures had been taken to supply the gunnysacks and make payments within 21 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app