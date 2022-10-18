Paddy procurement will begin in Andhra Pradesh from November 1, says Civil Supplies official

T. Appala Naidu October 18, 2022 19:47 IST

The crop registered on the e-crop system will alone be procured, says Arun Kumar

Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar has said that the State government will begin paddy procurement from November 1 in the Kharif 2022-23 season. Mr. Arun Kumar interacted with the farmers at Chinna Tadepalli panchayat secretariat in West Godavari district on Tuesday and responded to their queries. “Technical staff will assess the paddy quality on the field itself. The crop registered on the e-crop system will only be procured,” said Mr. Arun Kumar. The farmers feared that there could be shortage of gunnysacks during the procurement drive, apart from inordinate delay in the payment for the paddy procured by the government. The Commissioner promised the farmers that all measures had been taken to supply the gunnysacks and make payments within 21 days.



