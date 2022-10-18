Andhra Pradesh

Paddy procurement will begin in Andhra Pradesh from November 1, says Civil Supplies official

Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar has said that the State government will begin paddy procurement from November 1 in the Kharif 2022-23 season.

Mr. Arun Kumar interacted with the farmers at Chinna Tadepalli panchayat secretariat in West Godavari district on Tuesday and responded to their queries.

“Technical staff will assess the paddy quality on the field itself. The crop registered on the e-crop system will only be procured,” said Mr. Arun Kumar.

The farmers feared that there could be shortage of gunnysacks during the procurement drive, apart from inordinate delay in the payment for the paddy procured by the government.

The Commissioner promised the farmers that all measures had been taken to supply the gunnysacks and make payments within 21 days.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Agriculture
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2022 7:49:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/paddy-procurement-will-begin-in-andhra-pradesh-from-november-1-says-civil-supplies-official/article66027273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY