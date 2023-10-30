HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paddy procurement commences for kharif season in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

October 30, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Paddy procurement has commenced in the kharif season in the East Godavari district. A total of 2.52 lakh metric tonnes of produce is expected and it is being procured through the 231 Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

East Godavari Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat has said that a sufficient number of gunny bags have been arranged for paddy procurement. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Grade A is ₹2,203 per quintal and ₹2,183 for common quality. The farmers should obtain the tokens from the RBKs for procurement of paddy by the government, Mr. Tej Bharat said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.