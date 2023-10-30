Paddy procurement commences for kharif season in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

October 30, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Paddy procurement has commenced in the kharif season in the East Godavari district. A total of 2.52 lakh metric tonnes of produce is expected and it is being procured through the 231 Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

East Godavari Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat has said that a sufficient number of gunny bags have been arranged for paddy procurement. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Grade A is ₹2,203 per quintal and ₹2,183 for common quality. The farmers should obtain the tokens from the RBKs for procurement of paddy by the government, Mr. Tej Bharat said.