Andhra Pradesh: Paddy procurement begins in Godavari delta

April 13, 2022 17:57 IST

Government sets target of 9.8 lakh MT of Paddy this Rabi season from the new created Godavari region

Paddy procurement has commenced in the Godavari region for the Rabi season, targeting to procure over 9.8 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the newly created East Godavari and Kakinada districts.

In Kakinada district alone, the total yield is expected to be above 6.69 lakh metric tonnes. However, nearly one lakh metric tonnes would be required for local consumption.

In East Godavari district, which comprises Eastern and Central Godavari deltas, the district authorities have prepared to procure 4.35 lakh metric tonnes in the Rabi season, said Joint Collector Ch. Sridhar.

Mr. Sridhar, along with District Central Cooperative Bank chairman Akula Veerraju, launched the paddy procurement at Torredu village near Rajamahendravaram through Rythu Barosa Kendras on Wednesday. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) is ₹1,470 for a Grade-A 75-kg bag and ₹1.455 for general grade.