Paddy procurement begins in East Godavari

The paddy procurement has commenced through 271 centres in the East Godavari district on Friday.

Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha inspected the harvesting activity and procurement exercise on Friday, assuring all means of logistic and transportation facilities.

Mr. Lakshmisha has said, “The estimated total paddy production in the rabi season in the district is 13.78 lakh metric tonnes. The total extent of cultivated area under paddy is above 1.65 lakh hectares. The harvesting has just begun in the first week of April.”

The farmers have been told to register their crop details with the Village Secretariat for the procurement by the government by offering the Minimum Support Price ₹1,835 per quintal for Grade A and ₹1,815 for normal grade.

“The district authorities have geared up for the paddy procurement. The lorry transportation charges are being monitored. A special check-post has also been set up at Chintooru to prevent the entry of paddy from other States,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.

The district authorities are ensuring the availability of crop harvesting machines in the wake of the non-availability of sufficient agriculture workers for the activity in the wake of lockdown observed. The grievances pertaining to paddy procurement can be registered by dialling 1902.