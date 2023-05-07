Paddy in Nandyal, Anantapur suffers huge damage

May 07, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - NANDYAL/ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

Agriculture and horticulture crops in Nandyal and Anantapur districts suffered severe damage during the recent rains this month. With more rains in the offing due to the cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal, the State government has asked district officers to begin final enumeration of the losses from May 10. Horticulture commissioner S.S. Sridhar has been made in charge of assessment of crop damage.

For the final enumeration, farmers need to report to their local Rythu Bharosa Kendra officer by showing the e-Crop booking and e-KYC proof for the damaged crop, said Anantapur district agriculture officer B. Chandra Naik.

Standing paddy and maize were the worst affected, with paddy lodging happening in most places. Sprouting has also occurred in some places due to flooding, said Mr. Chandra Naik and his Nandyal counterpart Senagavarpu Venkateswara Rao.

Preliminary estimate of loss shows that 3,012 hectares in Bandi Atmakur mandal in Nandyal district and 750 hectares in Anantapur district have been affected, with the estimated loss running into ₹4.6 crore.

Among horticulture crops, mango is the worst affected in Anantapur district, followed by banana. In total, crops on 107.06 hectares have been damaged as of Sunday.

Kurnool district reported horticulture crop loss on 8.9 hectares. Agriculture crops on 50 hectares have also been damaged, joint-director of agriculture P.L. Varalakshmi said.