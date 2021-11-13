Paddy farmers to be given compensation before the end of Kharif 2021-22, says Minister Ch.Venu Gopala Krishna

According to the agriculture department, paddy crops in over 22,000 hectares have been damaged

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on November 13 assured the release of compensation for paddy farmers before the completion of the Kharif season for the year 2021-22. Crops have been damaged due to incessant rainfall reported for over two days in the East Godavari district.

According to the agriculture department, by November 12, paddy crops in over 22,000 hectares in the 27 Mandals in the district have been damaged.

Accompanied by revenue and agriculture department officials, Mr. Krishna inspected the recently harvested and damaged crops in the Ramachandrapuram assembly segment.The Minister also inspected the crop in Amuzooru, Kulla, Sundarapalli, and Tamarapalli villages where he found damages.

Responding to the appeals of the farmers, Mr. Krishna assured that the damaged crop will be compensated by the officials concerned.

“The Rythu Barosa Kendras have been directed to ensure compensation to the tenant farmers. The compensation will be given before the end of the Kharif season 2021-22”, he said.

The Minister also said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has already directed the agriculture and revenue authorities to extend support to the paddy farmers, apart from the compensation for the crop damage.

In early November, paddy harvesting commenced in the stretch of three Mandals – Ramachandrapuram, Kajuluru, and Pamarru.