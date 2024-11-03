ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy farmers of Kruthivennu, Bantumilli mandals in Krishna district of A.P. stage dharna demanding water for rabi crop

Published - November 03, 2024 03:26 pm IST - BANTUMILLI (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

With no water in the irrigation canals salinity was causing problems for the crop in the coastal region, farmers’ body leader said

The Hindu Bureau

Paddy farmers of Kruthivennu and Bantumilli areas in Krishna district staged a rasta roko on Sunday (November 03), demanding release of water for Rabi crop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham staged the protest saying that crops were withering away due to lack of water for irrigation.

A.P. Rythu Sangham district secretary Nageswara Rao, said due to salinity in water paddy farmers were suffering huge losses in the coastal habitations.

“We submitted representations to Pedana MLA Kagita Krishna Prasad, Krishna District Collector and the local tahsildar requesting release of water into Bantumilli main canal for rabi crop,” Mr. Nageswara Rao said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Farmers urged the officials to release water into the canals as the villagers living in the habitations on the sea coast were facing severe shortage of water for both drinking and irrigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US