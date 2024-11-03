Paddy farmers of Kruthivennu, Bantumilli mandals in Krishna district of A.P. stage dharna demanding water for rabi crop

Paddy farmers of Kruthivennu and Bantumilli areas in Krishna district staged a rasta roko on Sunday (November 03), demanding release of water for Rabi crop.

Farmers under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham staged the protest saying that crops were withering away due to lack of water for irrigation.

A.P. Rythu Sangham district secretary Nageswara Rao, said due to salinity in water paddy farmers were suffering huge losses in the coastal habitations.

“We submitted representations to Pedana MLA Kagita Krishna Prasad, Krishna District Collector and the local tahsildar requesting release of water into Bantumilli main canal for rabi crop,” Mr. Nageswara Rao said.

Farmers urged the officials to release water into the canals as the villagers living in the habitations on the sea coast were facing severe shortage of water for both drinking and irrigation.

