GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paddy farmers of Kruthivennu, Bantumilli mandals in Krishna district of A.P. stage dharna demanding water for rabi crop

With no water in the irrigation canals salinity was causing problems for the crop in the coastal region, farmers’ body leader said

Published - November 03, 2024 03:26 pm IST - BANTUMILLI (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

Paddy farmers of Kruthivennu and Bantumilli areas in Krishna district staged a rasta roko on Sunday (November 03), demanding release of water for Rabi crop.

Farmers under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham staged the protest saying that crops were withering away due to lack of water for irrigation.

A.P. Rythu Sangham district secretary Nageswara Rao, said due to salinity in water paddy farmers were suffering huge losses in the coastal habitations.

“We submitted representations to Pedana MLA Kagita Krishna Prasad, Krishna District Collector and the local tahsildar requesting release of water into Bantumilli main canal for rabi crop,” Mr. Nageswara Rao said.

Farmers urged the officials to release water into the canals as the villagers living in the habitations on the sea coast were facing severe shortage of water for both drinking and irrigation.

Published - November 03, 2024 03:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.