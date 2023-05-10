HamberMenu
Paddy farmers from East Godavari pour out their woes before Pawan Kalyan

Farmers complain about delay in procurement of paddy that got damaged in rain and high transportation charges

May 10, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KADIYAM (EAST GODAVARI)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan examining the sprouted paddy at Kadiyam in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan examining the sprouted paddy at Kadiyam in East Godavari district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Paddy farmers from East Godavari district on May 10 (Wednesday) poured out their woes before Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan.

The farmers said that they incurred losses due to the recent rains and that with ‘poor support’ from the government, their financial burden was mounting.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, along with JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, examined the soaked and sprouted paddy that was waiting to be procured by the State government. 

During an interaction programme at Kadiyam, a group of farmers complained that they were unable to sell their produce which got soaked in the recent rain, resulting in sprouting.

The farmers lamented that they were struggling to meet the transportation cost for shifting paddy to the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

“The transportation agencies and lorry operators are charging exorbitant prices for transportation. The paddy that got damaged due to rain are sprouting,” the farmers told Mr. Pawan Kalyan. 

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also enquired about the scarcity of gunny bags that hit the paddy procurement drive. Many farmers alleged that gunny bags of poor quality were being supplied by the government. 

