Paddy, chilli farmers in Krishna, NTR districts bear the brunt of Cyclone Mandous

December 11, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI leader K. Ramakrishna urges the Chief Minister to compensate the farmers for crop loss at the earliest

Rajulapudi Srinivas

A farmer checking the paddy crop damaged by the gales under the influence of Cyclone Mandous at Tadigadapa near Vijayawada.  | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Paddy stocks have been damaged due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Mandous in in Krishna and NTR districts in the last two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready-to-harvest crops and stocks bore the brunt of the rain. Farmers said that harvested paddy kept in the open for drying at Ghantasala, Vijayawada Rural, Avanigadda, Tiruvuru, Mopidevi and other mandals had been damaged.

Chilli crop in some upland areas in NTR district have also been damaged, farmers said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna said that Cyclone Mandous had wrecked a havoc in Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Annamayya, Prakasam and Kadapa districts.

Paddy and horticulture crops have been washed away in thousands of acres, he said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 11 (Sunday), Mr. Ramakrishna urged the government to take measures to prevent human and property loss due to the cyclone.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that the crop loss was enumerated and farmers were compensated at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US