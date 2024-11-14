Padayatra to promote tourism at Nandi temples begins today

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Nandyal, along with other organisations has taken up a first-of-its-kind ‘padayatra’ covering six ‘Nandi’ (bull) temples in Nandyal and its surroundings, scheduled to start on November 15. There are a total of nine bull temples in the Nandyal region, but ‘Mahanandi’ is the one which gained prominence and is a major tourist attraction.

According to INTACH Nandyal convenor M.V. Siva Kumar Reddy, Nandyal got its name because of the existence of the nine Nandi temples. “Due to these ancient Nandi ‘alayams’ (temples), this place got the name Nandyal,’’ Siva Kumar Reddy told The Hindu.

On the auspicious occasion of Karthika Pounami, INTACH Nandyal in association with Mana Ooru Mana Gudi Mana Badhyata and other associations would commence the padayatra from Pradama Nandi temple in the heart of Nandyal city. The 18-kilometre ‘pradakshina’ will cover the Pradama Nandi temple, Naga Nandi, Soma Nandi, Vinayaka Nandi, Garuda Nandi and culminate at Mahanandi.

The other three temples are Vishnu Nandi, Surya Nandi and Siva Nandi, however, they are not covered in the padayatra. “Our aim is to promote the nine Nandi temples and tourism activity here. People are aware of Mahanandi, but not many know about the other Nandi temples here and their prominence. With this, we want to promote tourism at all these temples,’’ Mr. Siva Kumar Reddy said.

Since it is the first time that such an event is being conducted, the organisers are confining the padayatra to 18 km and six temples. In future, all the nine temples will be included in the padayatra, Mr. Siva Kumar Reddy said. He added that the distance would be nearly 50 km if all the temples are covered. These temples are located in Nandyal town, its outskirts and in Bandi Atmakur mandal of the district.

