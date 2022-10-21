Padayatra participants injured in a clash with police in Konaseema

Police prevent those extending their solidarity from walking with the listed participants 

The Hindu Bureau AMALAPURAM
October 21, 2022 20:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

May participants were injured in a clash between supporters of Amaravati Maha Padayatra and the police while the latter attempted to stop the padayatra at Pasalapudi village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday. 

At Pasalapudi village, the police led by Ramachandrapuram DSP M. Balachandra Reddy and Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy sought the participants to produce the identity cards of the 600 participants, including those leading it.

On Friday, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi convener G. Tirupathi Rao led the padayatra after the lunch session. The police stopped the padayatra and made a public announcement that those who joined the padayatra to express their solidarity should not walk along with the listed 600 participants. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the proposal was rejected by the padayatra organisers, who attempted to proceed further and it led to the clash. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Many women participants alleged physical assault by the women police during the clash. A few participants, including women, were injured but out of danger. The padayatra was stopped at Pasalapudi till Friday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app