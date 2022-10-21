Padayatra participants injured in a clash with police in Konaseema

Police prevent those extending their solidarity from walking with the listed participants

Police prevent those extending their solidarity from walking with the listed participants

May participants were injured in a clash between supporters of Amaravati Maha Padayatra and the police while the latter attempted to stop the padayatra at Pasalapudi village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday.

At Pasalapudi village, the police led by Ramachandrapuram DSP M. Balachandra Reddy and Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy sought the participants to produce the identity cards of the 600 participants, including those leading it.

On Friday, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi convener G. Tirupathi Rao led the padayatra after the lunch session. The police stopped the padayatra and made a public announcement that those who joined the padayatra to express their solidarity should not walk along with the listed 600 participants.

However, the proposal was rejected by the padayatra organisers, who attempted to proceed further and it led to the clash.

Many women participants alleged physical assault by the women police during the clash. A few participants, including women, were injured but out of danger. The padayatra was stopped at Pasalapudi till Friday evening.