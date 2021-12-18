Padayatra driven by real estate interests: Peddireddi

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has termed the “Amaravati padayatra” and the entire movement as being driven by real estate interests, and dubbed the participants as not genuine farmers.

Speaking to the media at the Renigunta airport here on Friday, he accused the Telugu Desam Party of driving the movement from behind, which he said was evident from the presence of its president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the concluding public meeting.

The Minister accused Mr. Naidu of trying to benefit a single community and to prevent the asset value in the region from taking a dip. “He is shouting at the top of his voice to get value for his landed property in Amaravati, so as to sell them off for lakhs of crores of rupees,” Mr. Reddy alleged.

Accusing the political parties such as the BJP, CPI and Congress of riding piggyback on the TDP on this ‘non-issue’, Mr. Reddy wondered how many votes could they collectively get to take on the ruling party. “The meeting showed Naidu’s eagerness to join hands with the BJP to fulfil his dream of becoming the Chief Minister once again,” he said. snubbed. Mr. Reddy made it clear that the YSRCP would go it alone in the ensuing elections, as the party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was against cobbling up “unholy alliances”.