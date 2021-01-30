Padala Aruna quits Telugu Desam Party

The TDP suffered a setback in Vizianagaram district ahead of the panchayat elections with its senior leader and former Minister Padala Aruna quitting the party on Saturday.

Ms. Aruna had represented the TDP from the Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency between 1989 and 1999.

Addressing the media at Gajapathinagaram, Ms. Aruna said she had resigned from the primary membership of the TDP, and thanked party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for providing her an opportunity to serve the party.

Mr. Aruna had served as Minister for Women and Child Welfare when Mr. Naidu was the Chief Minister of the combined State.

She was reportedly unhappy with the party leadership as she was not accommodated in the recently announced committees.

Former TDP MLA Gadde Babu Rao, who had joined the BJP, reportedly met her recently.

Ms. Aruna, however, said she would reveal her future plans after consulting her supporters.