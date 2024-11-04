PADA to be set up for growth and development of Pithapuram, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday announced that Pithapuram Area Development Authority (PADA) would be constituted for the development of the Pithapuram Assembly constituency. Addressing a gathering, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that an action plan would accelerate the growth and development of the Pithapuram constituency.

On the topic of sericulture, Mr. Pawan announced that scientists from the Andhra Pradesh Sericulture Research and Development Institute (APSRDI-Hindupur) would study the challenges involved in the sector. Mr. Pawan assured that action would be taken to clear the pending incentive of ₹2.79 crore to the sericulture farmers.

On the impact of pharma activities off the Uppada coast, Mr. Pawan said, “The untreated water being released by the pharma companies, Aurobindo and Divis groups, into the Bay of Bengal will pose a threat to the marine ecosystem as alleged by the fisherfolk. The pharma giants should be more vigilant on marine pollution.”

Mr. Pawan directed Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan to hold talks in the presence of the representatives of the Aurabindo and Divis managements and the fisherfolk to mitigate the problems. On the issues pertaining to farmers in the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Mr. Pawan assured to clear the hurdles related to the return of 1200 acres of land to the farmers.

On day one of his two-day visit in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency, Mr. Pawan inaugurated a science laboratory at Zilla Parishad High School in Gollaprolu mandal, laid a foundation stone for a bridge over Sudda Gedda, for which ₹4 crore had been allocated from the District Mineral Fund. Nearly 450 families would have road access with the bridge.