PACS staff organised protests in all mandals of Vizianagaram district

March 04, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Employees of the Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) launched their protests in all 94 societies located in different mandals of Vizianagaram district on Monday. They raised slogans against the government for not strengthening the PACS at par with cooperative bank branches, although PACS played a vital role in development of rural economy for the last few decades.

The honorary president of PACS Employees Union of Vizianagaram district P. Kameswara Rao said that the computerisation of all PACS was essential to provide hassle free services for farmers at their doorsteps. He said that the government was not regularising the services of the staff joined after 2019. He said that the members of the association would launch indefinite strike very soon if there was no positive response from the government.

