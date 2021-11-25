PAC chairperson inspects rain-hit crops in Beluguppa

ANANTAPUR

25 November 2021 01:31 IST

Govt. must assess loss in realistic manner and provide compensation to farmers: Payyavula Keshav

It is double whammy for groundnut farmers in the district who lost their crop both the times.

If lack of rain for more than 55 days led to drying up of the crop in August/September, excess rain in the last few days has left the fields in a sheet of water, said Public Accounts Committee chairman and Telugu Desam Party Uravakoda MLA Payyavula Keshav.

Visiting groundnut, cotton and chilli fields in Beluguppa mandal in Uravakonda Assembly constituency, Mr. Keshav lamented the extent of loss that the groundnut farmers have suffered, some of whom have lost 100% of their investment, while 80% of cotton farmers were staring a bleak future as the crop was hit at a time when the cotton balls were in the growing stage.

Chillies are the third major crop in these parts, and rain came at a time when the crop was ready for the first cutting in some fields and second in others. Heavy rain led to the dropping of flowers and the entire plant falling to the ground. The State Government must assess the loss in a realistic manner and provide compensation to the farmers, he told reporters after the visit.

Meanwhile, farmers in Lakshmumpalli and Goddumarri have asked Singanamala YSRCP MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi to get their villages identified as flood-inundated areas so that they could get some compensation to offset the losses. Paddy, banana and other crops were badly hit, said Ms. Padmavathi, who toured the villages to console the farmers.

Ms. Padmavathi said the Agriculture and Horticulture Department officials were asked to make realistic assessments and then fix compensation. “While Lakshmumpalli is already identified as flood-affected, the damages and condition in Goddumarri village would be assessed and then decided about its status,” she pointed out. She promised to get the best possible assistance from the government after speaking to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.