July 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

Senior neurologist Dr. P. Vijaya took charge as the presidentof the AP Neuro Scientists’ Association (APNSA) for the year 2023-24 at the 30th annual State conference, APNEUROCON 2023, held at Kurnool recently.

Dr. Vijaya, of Lalitha Super Specialities Hospital, Guntur, is the 31st president of the association which was started in 1994. The association has 655 members at present, according to a release.

Disorders of nervous system are the leading cause of disability across all ages and the second leading cause of death globally accounting for 9 million deaths per year. Five main neurological diseases are brain stroke 42.2%, migraine 16.3%, dementia 10.4%, meningitis 7.9% and epilepsy 4.9%.

“Many neurological problems are preventable with proper awareness, lifestyle changes and risk factor control. In the next one year, APNSA will highlight the value of brain health and how to protect it by people of all ages,” she said.

