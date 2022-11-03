P. Vijaya Babu takes charge as Chairman of A.P. Official Language Commission

Will strive for implementation of Telugu in day-to-day administration, he says

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
November 03, 2022 20:49 IST

P.V. Vijaya Babu speaking at a press meet after assuming charge in the presence of the Chairman of A.P. Telugu and Sanskrit Academy N. Lakshmi Parvathi and Special Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, Rajat Bhargava. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission P. Vijaya Babu on Thursday said he would strive for development of Telugu language and its implementation in day-to-day administration in the government departments.

Speaking to the media after formally assuming charge in the presence of Special Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture Rajat Bhargava at the Secretariat, Mr. Vijaya Babu said in association with the Telugu Academy and Press Academy, he would make efforts to popularise use of Telugu language. He said technology could be used to make the language simple and promote its usage on a massive scale.

Telugu Academy Chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi, Director, Department of Culture R. Mallikarjun, former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

