P. Shravanthi is Mayor of Nellore

P. Shravanthi being felicitated by party activists after being elected as the Mayor, in Nellore on Monday.

NELLORE

23 November 2021 00:11 IST

TDP draws a blank in polls to the civic body

P. Shravanthi, a corporator from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), was unanimously elected as the Mayor of Nellore Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Nellore Collector and Election Officer K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu declared her elected unopposed during the special council meeting held by Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar. Following this, Roop Kumar Yadav and Md. Khalil Ahmed were elected Deputy Mayors.

Advertising

Advertising

The YSRCP had bagged all the 54 divisions in the civic body, with the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) drawing a blank.

State Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, who attended the meeting along with Nellore Rural MLA Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy, thanked the people for reposing faith in the leadership of the YSRCP and ensuring the victory of the party candidates from all the divsions. After the newly-elected corporators took oath, he suggested to them to hold council meetings every month and strive to resolve all civic issues to the satisfaction of the denizens.

In Buchireddypalem, M. Supraja was unanimously elected as chairperson of the Nagara Panchayat and Kotamreddy Lalitha as Deputy Chairperson of the civic body, where the YSRCP had won 18 wards, leaving just two wards to the TDP.