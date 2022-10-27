P. Sainath sees need for an independent National Kisan Commission to solve agrarian crisis

The commissions set up in the past have been buried whenever their recommendations ran counter to the government and corporate interests, says the recipient of Magsaysay award

Former journalist and recipient of Magsaysay award P. Sainath addressing a seminar organised by Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Former journalist and recipient of Magsaysay award P. Sainath on Thursday said he was in talks with members of many progressive organisations across the country to start the process for formation of an independent National Kisan Commission.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Agrarian Crisis - Solutions’, organised by the State committee of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham, Mr. Sainath said it would be an updated version of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission with adequate representation to the farmers and farm labourers in it.

He said the Commissions set up in the past had been buried whenever their recommendations ran counter to the government and corporate interests.

“We need a commission where farmers will set the agenda and control it,” he emphasised, informing that the roaring success of the farmers’ protest in Delhi had set to rest his initial doubts and convinced him over its feasibility.

“The farmer is struggling for survival, but there is a dire need to take a hard look at the larger picture and act accordingly,” he said.

Climate change

Mr. Sainath said climate change was a major concern as it was severely affecting the farm sector. Citing the example of Dargah Honnur village in Anantapur district, he said it had turned a vast stretch of desert. The fishing community in Visakhapatnam was also severely hit by climate change, he pointed out.

“Farmers are at the receiving end of the nature’s vagaries and government apathy. This is mainly because planning on agriculture is being done in the offices of multi-national companies”P. Sainath Recipient of Magsaysay award

He said the farmers were at the receiving end of the nature’s vagaries and government apathy.

“This is mainly because the planning on agriculture is being done in the offices of multi-national companies,” he alleged.

Referring to the Swaminathan Commission report, Mr. Sainath said it gave expression to the farmers’ perspective.

“The first report was presented in Parliament in 2004. But till today, not a single session of discussion exclusively on agrarian crisis has been granted, and the report has been given a quiet burial,” he observed.

‘Pro-corporate government’

Mr. Sainath alleged that the Modi Government at the Centre formulated policies favourable to corporate leaders such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, whose personal wealth was more than the GDP of the richest States in the country.

“Mr. Ambani’s personal wealth is $103.6 billion against Punjab’s GDP of $84.5 billion. Adani’s wealth of $116 billion is bigger than the GDP of Haryana at $105 billion,” Mr. Sainath said.

Farmers’ resistance

Calling the farmers’ protest in Delhi as the “biggest peaceful democratic protest in the world,” he said the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ protest staged in New York in the past was the biggest protest in the history of the U.S. in 50 years.

“It lasted nine weeks. But our farmers did not budge from the protest site for one year,” Mr. Sainath said, adding that it might not have solved the agrarian crisis, but “it taught us the meaning of resilience.”

Mr. Sainath criticised the “corporatisation” of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative saying that it compromised on the flag code that mandates use of only khadi for Indian flag.

“Large stocks of polyester flags were procured as part of the ‘Ghar Ghar Tiranga’ initiative,” Mr. Sainath alleged, and added: “The Indian flag is not a piece of colourful cloth, it is the historic expression of the country.”

Former Agriculture Minister Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao was among others who spoke.