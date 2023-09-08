ADVERTISEMENT

P. Jagadeesh takes charge as SP, East Godavari

September 08, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Thriving activities of gangs of blade batches remain a major challenge in East Godavari; Attempts to crack a whip on the gangs by his predecessors did not yield considerable result

The Hindu Bureau

A 2017 Indian Police Service Officer, P. Jagadeesh, on Wednesday took charge as the new Superintendent of Police, East Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city. 

Mr. Jagadeesh had earlier served as Chittor ASP, AP Special Police 14th Batallion Commandant and Greyhounds Commander in Paderu. Mr. Jagadeesh has claimed to address the major challenges in the East Godavari district. 

The thriving activities of gangs comprising blade batches remained the prime challenge before the East Godavari police and his predecessors’ attempts to crack a whip on the blade batch gangs did not yield any considerable results. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a field day for the blade batches in Rajamahendravaram city, allegedly owing to their nexus with all the local political leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US