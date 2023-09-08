P. Jagadeesh takes charge as SP, East Godavari

September 08, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A 2017 Indian Police Service Officer, P. Jagadeesh, on Wednesday took charge as the new Superintendent of Police, East Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city.

Mr. Jagadeesh had earlier served as Chittor ASP, AP Special Police 14th Batallion Commandant and Greyhounds Commander in Paderu. Mr. Jagadeesh has claimed to address the major challenges in the East Godavari district.

The thriving activities of gangs comprising blade batches remained the prime challenge before the East Godavari police and his predecessors’ attempts to crack a whip on the blade batch gangs did not yield any considerable results.

It is a field day for the blade batches in Rajamahendravaram city, allegedly owing to their nexus with all the local political leaders.