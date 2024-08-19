ADVERTISEMENT

P. Jagadeesh takes charge as new SP of Anantapur

Published - August 19, 2024 07:02 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

He commits to identifying and solving women’s issues at the grassroots level, while warning severe repercussions against perpetrators of crimes against women

The Hindu Bureau

P. Jagadeesh taking charge as the new SP of Anantapur on Monday.

P. Jagadeesh, a 2017 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Anantapur district, here on Monday.

Speaking to the media at his chambers, Mr. Jagadeesh said that primary focus will be on fundamental policing issues, concerted efforts will be made to enhance the public grievance redressal platform and expanding service delivery to the community.

Emphasising collaboration of all segments of society to maintain peace in the district, he pledged to uphold law and order in an impartial and legal manner, with stringent measures against any disruptions.

The SP highlighted the importance of addressing crimes against women and children, with a commitment to identifying and solving women’s issues at the grassroots level. He warned of severe repercussions against perpetrators of crimes against women.

The welfare of police personnel, officers, and their families will also be prioritised, he said, while expressing his dedication to strengthening the credibility of the police department by providing improved services to the public.

