A.P. Government bites the bullet, defers salary payments

With it’s revenue streams drying up due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it’s containment measures entailing an additional burden on the exchequer, the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government has resorted to deferment of salaries, wages, remunerations, honorarium and pensions on a gross basis to salvage the situation.

The deferment is in respect of the above payments for March 2020 payable in April 2020 and it will be in force till further orders.

Babus too hit

According to G.O. MS No. 26 dated March 31, the deferment is 100 per cent in respect of the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLCs and MLAs, chairpersons and members of corporations, elected representatives of all local bodies and people holding equivalent posts.

It is 60 per cent for All India Service Officers, 50 per cent for all other government employees including work-charged employees and persons engaged as direct individuals through third parties except Class-IV employees.

Class IV employees nearly spared

The deferment is 10 per cent for Class-IV, out-sourcing and contract employees and village and ward secretariat employees. Further, the deferment is applicable to serving and retired employees of all PSUs, government-aided institutions, organisations, universities, societies, autonomous and semi autonomous bodies etc.

In case of bills already uploaded for payment, the deferment will be centrally affected through the CFMS. While for bills pertaining to March 2020 which are yet to be uploaded in CFMS, the clearance will be only after the provisions of this G.O. are implemented.