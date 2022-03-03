P. Fazul Rahman takes charge as V-C of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University

P. Fazul Rahman assuming office of the Vice-Chancellor of of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University in Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

P. Fazul Rahman took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University on Thursday. He was the UGC Human Resources Development Centre Director at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) earlier.

Mr. Rahman said all efforts would be made to build the university’s own campus and improve the quality of pedagogy. Special focus will be laid on that courses that ensure job opportunities, Mr. Rahman said.

He assumed the office in the presence of University Registrar Byneni Srinivasulu and other staff members.