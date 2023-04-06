P. B. Siddhartha college inks pact with pharma company to impart industry skills for students

April 06, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

City-based P. B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science has inked an MoU with pharma major Laurus Labs Ltd. to offer industry skills, internships and career opportunities to its students, said the Principal M. Ramesh on Thursday.

Executive Director and CFO of Laurus Labs V.V. Ravi Kumar and Mr. Ramesh exchanged the copies of the MoU at a programme held in the college.

The Vice-Principal and head of the Chemistry Department M. Manoranjani said the initiative will maximise the opportunities of chemistry students to secure jobs in production, quality control and R&D verticals of Laurus Labs and other pharma companies.

Director of the college V. Babu Rao said the partnership will upskill the students and facilitate their internships under the supervision of experts.

Laurus Labs senior vice-president, HR, Ch. Narasimha Rao, HR manager D. Sunitha, incharge of Chemistry Department P.T.S.R.K. Prasada Rao and faculty members were present.