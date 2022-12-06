P. B. Siddhartha Arts College Placement Officer receives ‘Niyukti Acharya Award’

December 06, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Training and Placement Officer of P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science Sridhar Kavuri has been presented Niyukti Acharya Award at the Bharat Educational Excellence Awards, organised at Osmania University in Hyderabad by Brain O Vision.

Chief Coordinating Officer of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education V. Venkataramana, Chairman and Managing Director of Kakatiya Group of Industries O.S. S. Prasad, Rector, JNTU-Hyderabad Govardhan and others were present at the awards ceremony.

“I am extremely happy to receive this award and see it as an added responsibility to work with renewed enthusiasm in future,” said Mr. Sridhar after receiving the award. He also expressed gratitude to the management, administrators and his colleagues at the college for extending their full cooperation in discharging his duties effectively, which enabled him to make a mark.

