Oxygen zone set up at COVID hospital

TIRUPATI

03 August 2020 23:28 IST

The ‘oxygen zone’ established at Sri Padmavathi Nilayam District COVID Hospital is all set to provide the much-needed breather to hospitals and quarantine centres, besides ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals in and around Tirupati.

Funded by Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), the facility is set up to help patients with breathing issues by ensuring immediate supply of oxygen.

“There are positive persons who are not affected by other disorders but succumb due to lack of oxygen,” sai TUDA chairman Ch. Bhaskar Reddy. Appealing to the patients to stay confident and face the battle with courage, Dr. Reddy said the number of beds with oxygen support facility would be steadily enhanced in tune with the rising requirement.

TUDA Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna, Secretary S. Lakshmi, SETVEN Chief Executive Officer Muralikrishna Reddy, Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Covid coordination team comprising doctors D. Sreehari Rao, P. Krishna Prasanthi and Ravi Raju took part.