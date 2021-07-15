Oxygen plant inaugurated

An initiative taken up by the district administration to fill the gaps in oxygen supply in rural areas was fulfilled on Wednesday as an oxygen manufacturing plant sponsored by ITC-ABD was inaugurated at Sattenapalli here on Wednesday.

District Collector Vivek Yadav, who had taken the initiative to convince ITC-ABD to set up Oxygen manufacturing plants at Sattenapalli and at Macherla, said the new plants would fulfil the demand for oxygen in rural areas.

Member of Parliament, Narsaraopet , Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu said that ITC had done good service during the pandemic and wanted the company to do more in education and health sectors.

The ITC-ABD could adopt government schools and turn them into model schools, he said. MLA Ambati Rambabu said the initiative was noble as a major firm was involved in philanthropy in rural areas. Joint Collectors A.S. Dinesh Kumar and P Prasanthi were present.