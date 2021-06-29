Oxygen plant inaugurated at Vijayawada railway hospital

This is the first of its kind in the zone, says SCR GM

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Gajanan Mallya virtually inaugurated an oxygen generation plant with a capacity of 250 Litres per Minute (LPM) at the Vijayawada Railway Hospital on Tuesday.

“This is the first oxygen plant set up in a railway hospital in SCR Zone,” Mr. Mallya said.

The oxygen generation units have been procured at a cost of ₹80 lakh, said the GM, and complimented Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas, and other officers, who have set up two units of the plant in just ten days.

Review meeting

Later, the GM reviewed safety, freight loading, infrastructure developmental works, and medical facilities offered during the pandemic.

Mr. Mallya enquired with the DRMs on parcel traffic and discussed about the possibility of improving freight loading at various locations. He instructed DRMs to draw up action plans for growth in freight loading, especially in materials such as coal, cement, granite, gypsum and fly ash.

The General Manager also reviewed the performance of Business Development Units (BDUs) and strategies being implemented to improve loading and new traffic avenues.

Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded Divisions participated.