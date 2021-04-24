Oxygen plant begins functioning at Kakinada GGH

Built at a cost of ₹1.20 crore, it has a production capacity of 1,700 litres per day

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday inaugurated a Power Swing Absorption plant that wil produce 1,700 litres of medical oxygen per day at the Government General Hospital (GGH-K) here in East Godavari district.

The State government spent ₹1.20 crore on the construction of the oxygen plant that aims at supplying medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients admitted to GGH-Kakinada, which has been declared as a COVID-19 hospital with a 1000-bed capacity.

“We are preparing to equip the hospital with more oxygen capacity to save lives in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases across East Godavari district. An internal medical store has also been opened at GGH-Kakinada on Friday,” East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said.

Until now, the district depends on medical oxygen from neighbouring Visakhapatnam district.

“We will continue to get oxygen from Visakhapatnam based on our need but will attempt to meet the requirement from the oxygen plant at GGH-Kakinada,” Mr. Muralidhar said.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha, Additional District Medical and Health Officer Dr. N. Prasanna Kumar, GGH-Kakinada Superintendent Dr. R. Mahalakshmi, GGH-Kakinada RMO Dr. E. Giridhar and oxygen plant in-charge G. Vivenkananda were present.