Oxygen pipelinedamage makesCOVID patientspanicky

Anantapur

06 September 2020 23:02 IST

A valve in the pipeline supplying oxygen to critical COVID-19 patients housed in male and female wards of the Government General Hospital broke on Sunday night leading to leakage of oxygen. However, no casualties were reported. The sound it caused created panic among patients.

At 8.40 p.m. the junction point of the valve and newly laid oxygen pipeline gave way leading to abrupt stopping of oxygen supply to patients, GGH Superintendent M. Ramaswamy said. “We have shifted all the 20 patients on oxygen support in the two wards to orthopaedic, surgical and infectious diseases wards, and are in the process of shifting all other patients too to some other wards as the repair work has to be taken up on a war footing,” Dr. Ramaswamy told The Hindu.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and found that there was no fire and they immediately arranged individual cylinders for all the patients on oxygen support, said District Fire Officer Uppala Sarath Babu.

