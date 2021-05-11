‘Oxygen on Wheels’ to offer critical care treatment

RAJAMAHENDRAVRAM

11 May 2021 23:46 IST

It will help patients waiting ofor admission into Rajamahendravaram hospital

At least two buses have been converted into mobile hospitals with critical care treatment facilities and equipment for those waiting for admission to the District Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

The initiative, titled ‘Oxygen on Wheels’, is the brainchild of Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, who will launch the mobile hospitals on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

“Each bus will comprise six seats and run under the aegis of the District Government Hospital staff, including doctors. The mobile hospitals will be equipped with oxygen facility and parked on the DGH campus, providing treatment to those waiting for admission,” said Mr. Bharat.

According to East Godavari district official data, there was no availability of beds with oxygen facility in the DHG to allow new admissions owing to huge number of inpatients battling with COVID-19.

“The incidences of COVID patients waiting for the beds with oxygen facility came to my knowledge. Such a grim scenario forced me to create an alternative system that ensures temporary medical treatment to save lives. The trial has been a success and services will commence from Wednesday”, said Mr. Bharat.

The patient will receive the critical care treatment in the mobile hospitals until a bed is allotted in the hospital.

“The ‘Oxygen on Wheel’ initiative will be shared with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after a few days in order to replicate the model in the rest of the State to address the shortage of beds with oxygen facility in the government hospitals.”, said Mr. Bharat.

In coming days, local NGOs would be roped in its operation.

On the availability of oxygen in the city, Mr. Bharat said the technical team of the Andhra Paper Mill was on the task of resuming production of oxygen at the mill. It is expected to commence production of 15 kilolitres per day by Sunday. Once functional, there would be no scarcity of oxygen, he added.