Oxygen generator plant inaugurated at GGH

Alumni of Siddhartha Medical College donated funds for setting up the two plants.   | Photo Credit: RAJU_V

Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao along with Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi and MLC Md. Karimunnisa inaugurated an oxygen generator plant on the premises of the Government General Hospital in the city on Saturday.

The plant was set up with the support of the alumni of Siddhartha Medical College.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the State government was ramping up medical oxygen infrastructure to ensure no shortage of oxygen in the future. Another such plant would be inaugurated on Old Government Hospital premises in a week.

District Collector J. Nivas said that several corporate firms were coming forward to support the government in setting up such facilities.

He said Ramco and KCP cement companies were providing support in the supply of oxygen. Both plants set up at a cost of ₹2 crore were funded by SMC old students.

College alumni association secretary Dr. Nalamati Amanna said that several former students came forward to help the government enhance its capacities.

He said Dr. Yalamanchili Aruna Kumari donated ₹50 lakh and Alluri Indrakumar ₹25 lakh apart from many others who contributed.


Comments
