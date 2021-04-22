Oxygen generator plant at KGH to be ready soon

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 April 2021 00:22 IST

It will help achieve self-sufficiency in meeting oxygen needs

King George Hospital (KGH) will not only achieve self-sufficiency in meeting its own oxygen requirements but may also be able to supply it to other hospitals in the region, once work on the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plant is complete.

Work on construction of a shed for the PSA plant, flooring and electrical works for the two oxygen generators, of 1,000 LPM (Litres Per Minute) capacity each, has been completed by the A.P. Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC).

“The two oxygen generators were received in the first week of this month. They were placed on the pedestals. Installation/erection of compressors, oxygen generator, air drier and air receivers and connection to the oxygen manifold system is pending completion by Airox Technologies Private Limited. We expect the plant to be ready in a few weeks’ time,” Dr. PV Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College said.

It may be recalled that the Centre had sanctioned two oxygen generators of 1,000 LPM (Litres Per Minute) each to KGH in the past. KGH already has liquid oxygen tanks of 20 KL and 13 KL capacity on the hospital premises.

The 20 KL tank meets the requirements of the superspecialty block and the 13 KL tank is connected to the different wards in the hospital. The tanks are refilled with liquid oxygen on a regular basis. The average daily oxygen requirement of KGH is around 3,500 litres.

“The oxygen generators will be an alternative to us, when there is a shortage in the supply of liquid oxygen. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a huge demand for oxygen. The oxygen generators will be of immense help during such times,” he said.

“The supply of oxygen gas from the liquid oxygen tanks, to the wards and superspecialty block is done through pipes. The purity of oxygen supplied through cylinders and by conversion of liquid oxygen ranges between 98% and 99%, the purity of oxygen produced by the oxygen generators will be in the 93% - 95% range. However, the 93 - 95% purity is enough for medical needs,” Dr. Sudhakar told The Hindu in the past.