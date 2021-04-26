Oxygen firms told tosupply adequate stock

Collector holds emergency meeting

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Sunday asked the firms supplying oxygen to ensure uninterrupted supply to cater to the needs of the coronavirus patients.

The Collector held an emergency meeting with the representatives of six oxygen supplying firms. “The firms should coordinate with the Assistant Director, Drugs Control, on the daily need and accordingly supply the stocks till the situation returns to normal,” he said.

More emergency cases were coming to the government hospitals in the district during the second wave of the pandemic. Keeping the situation in mind, the companies should treat it as their social responsibility rather than commercial gains, the Collector said.

Joint Collector (Revenue) K. Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector (Development) L. Siva Shankar, Government General Hospital Superintendent Sivaprasad, Assistant Director, Drugs Control and representatives of the oxygen supplying firms were present in the meeting.