Andhra Pradesh

Oxygen Express reaches VSP

The first Roll On-Roll Off (Ro-Ro) Oxygen Express has reached Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), with seven empty tankers from Kalamboli Goods Shed in Maharashtra.

It reached Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.

About 15 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) will be filled in each of the tankers and despatched to Maharashtra.

The Railways had transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact even during the lockdown last year and continued to serve the nation in times of emergencies.

The Oxygen Express would help patients and different hospitals in the country, said A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

