Oxygen cylinders supplied to PHCs

TDP leader and founder of Nikhila Kalisetti Charitable Trust, Kalisetti Appala Naidu, supplied oxygen cylinders to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Etcherla, Laveru, G. Sigadam and in Ranasthalam mandal to enable rural patients get treatment for COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Appala Naidu said that doctors were given PPE kits to ensure their safety while treating COVID-19 patients. “We have been supplying oxygen cylinders to patients’ homes in some places as they were unable to travel due to other health problems.

We will ensure refilling of oxygen if empty cylinders are given to us. An exclusive van with oxygen facility will crisscross all villages in four mandals,” said Mr. Appala Naidu.

Medical kits

He said he would ensure that medical kits and doctors’ advice is given to patients in home isolation.