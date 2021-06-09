Oxygen concentrators donated to area hospital

COVID-19 patients in remote tribal areas in Parvatipuram mandal of Vizianagaram district need not travel to the district headquarters for oxygen concentrators anymore, thanks to several service organisations that donated 10 units to the Parvatipuram area hospital on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Mission Oxygen and Lepra Society jointly handed over 10 oxygen concentrators to Parvatipuram area hospital superintendent B. Vagdevi. Dr .Vagdevi said that the donation was a boon for patients as there was no longer any need to worry about refilling the oxygen cylinders.

Lepra Society-Vizianagaram project officer Lanka Ramana said that the organisation had decided to help tribal patients after observing that all the services were confined to cities and towns.