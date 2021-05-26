Oxygen audit ensures smooth supply of lifesaving gas: official

GUNTUR

26 May 2021 23:36 IST

‘Daily demand has reduced to 52 MT from 82 MT’

The strict supervision and audit of the stock and supply of liquid medical oxygen to COVID facilities launched by the district administration has ended the uncertainty over the availability of the lifesaving gas for the patients.

Joint Collector A. S. Dinesh Kumar has been monitoring the supply of oxygen to private and government hospitals and other healthcare facilities where the coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment.

The hospitals which have been overwhelmed by the continuous rise of the patients during the second wave of the pandemic as the facilities found it difficult to cope up with the high demand for medical oxygen.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar visited the oxygen plants in Guntur and monitored the supply of oxygen to the 70 notified hospitals in the district, including six government hospitals and 16 COVID Care Centres.

Real-time analysis

“The district administration has conducted an oxygen audit and made arrangement for real-time analysis of the supply of oxygen to both the government and private hospitals. The Government General Hospital, Guntur has a 30 MT oxygen plant which has played a pivotal role during the testing time. We asked the private hospitals to submit an indent of their oxygen requirement. Basing on the indents, the Industries Department has been authorised to supply oxygen. The requirement of oxygen has been reduced to 52 MT from 82 MT,” said Mr. Dinesh Kumar.