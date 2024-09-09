Owners of two boats that crashed into Prakasam Barrage arrested

The One Town police arrested two men, identified as K. Ushadri and K. Rammohan, after their boats allegedly crashed into the Prakasam Barrage on September 1 during heavy floods, damaging a gate.

Police, probing the case, arrested Ushadri of Gollapudi and Rammohan of Surampalem village, and produced them in court on Monday. Four boats were swept away in the floodwaters and crashed into the barrage, damaging gate no. 69 of the structure.

“The Water Resources Department had lodged a complaint regarding the incident. We are investigating the case from all angles,” an investigating officer said.