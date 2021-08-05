Owners of stray cattle to be fined ₹3,000: Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 August 2021 01:23 IST

GVMC Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari informed cattle owners that abandoning them on roads and in public places will attract a penalty of ₹3,000.

“It is mandatory for all cattle owners to take a licence if they are going to take their cattle out in public for grazing. The licence should be renewed every year without fail,” Ms. Venkata Kumari said at a meeting conducted with cattle owners at her camp office on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

“Stray cattle on the roads are creating issues for the public. The cattle are damaging roads, parks and are bothering the public and pose a risk to motorists on roads. Owners must ensure that cattle do not leave their premises,” the Mayor said, adding that grazing pigs in GVMC limits is banned and if somebody is found doing it, the public health department will initiate action.

Chief Medical and Health Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry and others were present.