Overwhelming response to Mahayagam

Priests shower flowers on the processional deity of Goddess Padmavathi at Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on Wednesday.

TIRUPATI

22 July 2021 09:01 IST

180 scholarly priests from across southern States participate in it

As the unique ‘Kanakambara Sahitha Koti Mallepushpa Mahayagam’ ritual conducted at the temple of Goddess Padmavathi crosses the half-way mark, the response from the devout public is increasing by the day.

The ritual at the abode of Padmavathi, who is worshipped as the Goddess of wealth, opulence and prosperity, is meant to ward off the evil effects of COVID-19 pandemic and release the world gripped by the resultant economic crisis.

As many as 180 Ritwiks (scholarly priests) who are experts in the nuances of such rituals, are participating from across the southern States under the guidance of Pancharatra Agama adviser Sreenivasacharyulu.

The beauty of the ritual is the use of ‘Kanakambaram’ (crossandra) flowers along with the regular jasmine. Forty kg of kanakambaram and 120 kg of jasmine are used every day.

While showering the flowers on the deity, the Ritwiks chant the hymns. so many number of times that the total number of chants touches one crore.

It was delightful to watch the flowers showered on the deity seated on a neatly-decked platform at Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam on Wednesday, the sixth day of the nine-day ritual.

Devotees disappointed

Several regular participants in such rituals are expressing disappointment over their inability to get an eyeful of this event, as the TTD is conducting it in ekantam (private) in tune with the COVID-19 guidelines.

However, the ritual is made available in virtual mode on TTD website, while the same is aired on SVBC channel for the benefit of the global audience.